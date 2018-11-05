NEWS NOW: Last minute voting tips before you go to the polls

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - On News Now at 4:30 p.m., WECT’s Jon Evans will bring you the story of a group in Brunswick County that is giving people free transportation to polling places on Election Day.
Click here to watch News Now or see it in the video at the top of this story.
Wesley Brown with Brunswick County Senior Democrats are offering rides to the polls Tuesday. More than 50 drivers across the county will help people who don’t have a ride cast their ballots.
Jon will also provide voting tips for North Carolina voters and WECT’s Ashlea Kosikowski has the story the world’s only wild population of red wolves living in eastern North Carolina.
