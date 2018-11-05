Incredible drone footage captures humpback whales’ behaviors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stunning new video released Sunday of humpback whales is helping University of Hawaii researchers learn more about the ocean.
The incredible footage from the Marine Mammal Research Program was shot using drones and shows the whales swimming near the ocean’s surface.
“Seeing them from above, it’s giving you another complete view," said Fabien Vivier, a PhD student at UH Manoa. "And it’s really amazing, because you can observe behaviors that you wouldn’t imagine if you were sitting on the boat.”
Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology researchers are studying the effects of climate change, human activities and prey availability on whales and dolphins.
“The main purpose is the conservation of these animals, so we try to collect information that is empirical, but that is applied for conservation outcomes," said Lars Bejder, director of the Marine Mammal Research Program.
The Marine Mammal Research Program is collaborating with state and federal agencies to continue conservation research.
