‘I think I’ve slept in 15 different beds since the hurricane hit’: One woman’s will to weather the storm

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - From car to cot to tent to camper, Carrie Roe has proven how tough she is since Hurricane Florence devastated parts of southeastern North Carolina.
“I think I’ve slept in 15 different beds since the hurricane hit,” said Roe, a 75-year-old Pender County resident. “You gotta do what you gotta do. I have cried and it’s been rough, but I have had a lot of support.”
Rough may be an understatement. During the first night of Hurricane Florence, Roe slept in her compact car outside of a Burgaw shelter that was at capacity, and that’s where she shacked up for some time.
“A 5-foot person does not fit well in a four-foot space, so I got a little tent so I could stretch out and I stayed there for several nights,” Roe said. “It was warm but the ground was a bit hard.”
A small mat is all that remains inside a 6 by 6 tent that sits outside Roe’s home near Whitestocking. Roe was born in the home and while it was once featured in several movies, the house is now unlivable after being destroyed by Florence’s floodwaters.
“Three generations lived in that house," Roe said. "It was built in 1902 or 1903, and everything is ruined.”
On Halloween — Roe’s birthday — she got the gift of two of life’s necessities. Water and sewer service was restored more than 50 days after Florence made landfall.
“Each step is a little improvement from the day before," Roe said.
Last weekend, Roe moved out of the tent and into a $2,500 camper purchased with FEMA’s help.
“I am improving every day," Roe said. "It’s been rough but I don’t think I have it too bad.”
Another sign of civilization came to Roe on Monday with the installation of a television, another little glimmer of hope helping her return to normal.
Roe says FEMA has asked that she raise her camper to higher ground to avoid a future flood. She says she plans to do that or try to build a small elevated home on her land.
