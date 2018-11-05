‘Godspell’ features cast of 25 youth performers

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - It’s the story of Jesus and his apostles set to music.
Thalian Association Youth Theatre presents Godspell, on stage Nov. 9-18 at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center. The show features a cast of 25 new and veteran youth theatre performers, ages 12 through 17.
The show is based on the Gospel according to Matthew. Godspell was the first musical theatre offering from composer Stephen Schwartz who went on to write such well-known hits as Wicked, Pippin, and Children of Eden.
Tickets are available at thalian.org or call 910-251-1788.
