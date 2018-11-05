First Alert Forecast: warm and unsettled through Election Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Monday! After a fairly dry and comfortable weekend, an unseasonably warm pattern will be in place for much of the week ahead. Also, a series of fronts will keep the risk for showers and possibly gusty storms in the forecast. Please note the following in your First Alert Planning Forecast:
- Continued warmth through much of the week ahead - afternoon temperatures will grow to near 80 on your Election Day Tuesday. This will get close and even challenge the record of 83 set back in 2003 for Wilmington.
- Strong to possible severe storms Tuesday as a strong cold front skates through the Cape Fear Region. The Storm Prediction Center highlights the area under a “Marginal” or “Slight” risk for severe weather. Stay alert and updated!
- After an unsettled week, cooler and drier air will move in just in time for the weekend. High temperatures will fall to the 60s and nighttime lows will mainly be in the 50s and 40s.
