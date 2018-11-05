First Alert Forecast: unsettled tone, chilly finish to week ahead

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hello! Hope you had a nice weekend! We're gearing up for a busy week in the First Alert Forecast Center as a series of cold fronts will bolster periodic rain chances and ultimately, by the end of the week, deliver a spell of chilly temperatures. As you check out your First Alert Planning Forecast, please note these highlights:
- For most of the work and school week ahead, daily rain chances will operate in the 20 to 50% range. By Veterans Day, Sunday the 11th, and observed Veterans Day, Monday the 12th, chances will likely have fallen to the 0 to 10% range.
- Any storms that manage to slip in from the west on Election Day Tuesday could pack a gusty punch. Stay alert on this unseasonably warm day! Temperatures will exceed the November 6 average of 71 and even rival the record of 83, set in 2003.
- Morning low temperatures could sink to frosty levels, especially away from the beaches, once or twice this weekend or next week. Right now, for example, the forecast for Sunday morning for Wilmington is 40 - implying the possibility of 30s.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.