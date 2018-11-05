Firefighters injured in house fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Two firefighters sustained injuries during a house fire Sunday morning off Long Beach Road, Southport.
According to the Southport Fire Department’s Facebook page, one firefighter fell thru the floor of the home and injured his leg. The other got overexerted and passed out.
The fire started in the master bedroom. The cause ruled accidental.
Multiple agencies responded including, Oak Island, Sunny Point, Bolivia, BC EMS, and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
The Southport Fire Department had the fire under control and contained within 20 minutes of arrival.
