Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office ask for your help in search for missing man

BCSO asks for your help in the search for missing Andrew Willetts. (source: BSCO)
By Gabrielle Williams | November 5, 2018 at 3:26 AM EST - Updated November 5 at 3:26 AM

BRUNSWICK, NC (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

22-year-old Andrew James Willetts was last seen at the Walmart in Leland between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, November 3. He was getting into a black car wearing a black t-shire, blue jeans, a Duke hoodie, and black and white tennis shoes.

Willetts has brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5-foot-10 and weighs around 130 lbs.

If you’ve seen Willetts or know his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Detective Geiger at 910-398-1243 or call 911.

