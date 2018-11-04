Oliver leads Yellow Jackets past Tar Heels 38-28

North Carolina: It was another heartbreaker for the Tar Heels, who lost their fifth consecutive game. North Carolina dropped to 5-19 in its last 24 games, a stretch that includes a 2-14 record in conference games and a 2-9 mark at home. "It's a challenge when you don't have success," North Carolina coach Larry Fedora said. "But I don't worry about the guys in that room getting back up off the mat. I don't worry about what they have inside of them. There's no doubt in my mind what kind of grit they have. They will continue to battle and give everything they have."