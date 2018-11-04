NHCSO asking for help in locating missing teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing teen.
Angel Javier Vasques, 15, was last seen on Friday (11/2/18) at 3117 Enterprise Dr. Unit D7.
He was wearing an olive drab green t-shirt, a camo windbreaker jacket, dark colored jeans and olive van tennis shoes. He also had a black backpack.
Vasques attends Laney High School.
He is 6’3” and about 170 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair that is cut short.
Anyone who has any information on Vasques’s whereabouts should contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
