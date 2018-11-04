NC State snaps 2-game skid, rolls past Florida State 47-28

FSU: There wasn't a huge response after last week's 59-10 home loss to No. 2 Clemson, a performance that had first-year coach Willie Taggart openly questioning his team's effort and whether some players quit. The Seminoles had plenty of mistakes in this one, most notably with 16 penalties for 121 yards to continue their trend of being among the nation's most penalized teams. And that has put those long streaks of winning seasons and bowl appearances in serious jeopardy. FSU hasn't had a losing season since 1976 and has been in a bowl game for 36 straight seasons, with the last bowl-less season coming in 1981.