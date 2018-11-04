Hundreds walk to honor loved ones and raise awareness for suicide prevention

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) - Hundreds walked to raise awareness for suicide prevention at the Out of the Darkness Walk Sunday.
The walk, which raises funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).
Kickoff events were held at Wrightsville Beach Park, where participants enjoyed music and food while also having a chance to learn about many different support services offered in the area.
Rainey Scrocco, the co-chair for the walk said the day strikes an important balance.
“It’s a day we want people to be able to bring out their families and celebrate and honor their loved ones but it’s also a sad day to bring out awareness that so many people do die by suicide. It’s a balance we keep and to get people out to find out about all the different resources we have in town," she said.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) invests in research, creates educational programs, advocates for public policy, and supports survivors of suicide loss.
Scrocco talked about the importance of supporting one another, and anyone who may be struggling.
“The keywords for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is be the voice. Be the one to ask a friend if they need help. Be the one to help them get help if they need it. Just to have that conversation. People need to be able to talk about it,” she said.
The event raised more than 20,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. For more information about the foundation, including resources, click here.
