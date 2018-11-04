First Alert Forecast:Increasing clouds, rain chances to kick off the week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Sunday morning! As your day gets started make sure your clocks are set to the correct time, as we gained an hour overnight. Offshore moisture returns to the region, bringing slightly warmer afternoon temperatures, along with increasing clouds and rain chances as the day progresses.
High temperatures will top out in the low 70s by Sunday afternoon and dip to the 50s Sunday night. More widespread showers or a couple rumbles of thunder are possible.
Unsettled weather is the theme for much of next week. Highs will be in the low to middle 70s and lows will be in the warm 50s and even 60s. Rain chances should trend a bit lower toward the end of the week.
The Tropical Atlantic is quiet. No tropical storms are expected to form within the next five days. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.
Enjoy your day!
-Gabe
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.