Columbus Co. commissioner to request overpass be named in honor of Trooper Conner
Trooper Kevin Conner was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Columbus County. (Source: NCDPS)
By Kristin Crawford | November 4, 2018 at 4:30 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 4:56 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Memorials have been set up all over Columbus County to honor Trooper Kevin Conner who was shot and killed while making a traffic stop in October and Monday, commissioners hope to name an overpass in his honor.

Columbus County Commissioner Edwin Russ will ask the board to approve and adopt a resolution to ask NCDOT to name the US 74 and Highway 242 Overpass in Columbus County in honor of Trooper Conner.

“The citizens of Columbus County are grateful for individuals who are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to protect their family, friends and neighbors and whereas Trooper Conner made his sacrifice and perished in the line of duty, while protecting the citizens of Columbus County on October 17, 2018 ... The Columbus County Board of Commissioners respectfully requests that NCDOT name the US 74 and Highway 242 Overpass in honor of Trooper Kevin Keith Conner for his many years of distinguished public service to the State of North Carolina and fellow citizens of Columbus County," the resolution states.

Commissioners will vote to ask NCDOT to name this overpass in honor of Trooper Conner Monday at the Columbus County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Raheem Davis, one of the suspects charged in Conner’s murder will appear in court Tuesday morning on first-degree murder charge.

