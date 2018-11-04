Columbus Co. commissioner to request overpass be named in honor of Trooper Conner

“The citizens of Columbus County are grateful for individuals who are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to protect their family, friends and neighbors and whereas Trooper Conner made his sacrifice and perished in the line of duty, while protecting the citizens of Columbus County on October 17, 2018 ... The Columbus County Board of Commissioners respectfully requests that NCDOT name the US 74 and Highway 242 Overpass in honor of Trooper Kevin Keith Conner for his many years of distinguished public service to the State of North Carolina and fellow citizens of Columbus County," the resolution states.