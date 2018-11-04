Columbus Co. commissioner to request overpass be named in honor of Trooper Conner

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Memorials have been set up all over Columbus County to honor Trooper Kevin Conner who was shot and killed while making a traffic stop in October and Monday, commissioners hope to name an overpass in his honor.
Columbus County Commissioner Edwin Russ will ask the board to approve and adopt a resolution to ask NCDOT to name the US 74 and Highway 242 Overpass in Columbus County in honor of Trooper Conner.
Commissioners will vote to ask NCDOT to name this overpass in honor of Trooper Conner Monday at the Columbus County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Raheem Davis, one of the suspects charged in Conner’s murder will appear in court Tuesday morning on first-degree murder charge.
