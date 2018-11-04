Causeway Café to hold last open day today after 32 years

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - After 32 years of serving customers, Causeway Café will hold its last day Sunday, November 4 before shutting their doors for good.
The Wrightsville Beach restaurant announced its closing on Facebook in October and said it is in timing with the retirement of owner Dave Monaghan.
“As all good things must come to an end, we’re very much looking forward to spending more time with family and friends in wonderful Wrightsville Beach and Wilmington,” they said on Facebook.
They also stated that the Causeway is up for sale and they would love to see someone keep the tradition going.
According to recent posts on their Facebook page, they have also been selling some items from their restaurant to customers.
WECT’s Alex Guarino will be at the Causeway Café on their last day to talk with customers and employees about the legacy of restaurant. Tune into WECT News tonight at 6 p.m. for more.
