BCSO asking for help in locating missing man

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing man.
Ronald “Smitty” David Smith, 63, was last seen Friday night (11/2/18) around 10:30 leaving his residence on Smith Trail in Leland.
He was in a truck and wearing a burgundy shirt and blue jeans.
Smith is 6’2”, 160 lbs and has a black mustache and a long grey beard.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact Dep. McCarty at 910713-9904 or call 911.
