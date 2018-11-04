BCSO asking for help in locating missing man

Ronald “Smitty” David Smith (Source: BCSO)
November 4, 2018 at 8:59 AM EST - Updated November 4 at 9:25 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing man.

Ronald “Smitty” David Smith, 63, was last seen Friday night (11/2/18) around 10:30 leaving his residence on Smith Trail in Leland.

He was in a truck and wearing a burgundy shirt and blue jeans.

Smith is 6’2”, 160 lbs and has a black mustache and a long grey beard.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact Dep. McCarty at 910713-9904 or call 911.

