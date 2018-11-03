Yard sales November 3

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -
New Hanover County
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Independence and River Front Place, Wilmington
River’s Edge Community Yard Sale. Items will vary by home
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
825 Fanning Street, Wilmington
Sale of a Lifetime Garage Sale for Lawn Maintenance and Tool Lovers,
There will be mint condition tools of all kinds, lawn maintenance equipment and furniture. Get rid of garage, all must go!!
Call Pearlie at 910-264-6272 for additional information. Rain or Shine!
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
5135 Oriole Drive, Wilmington (College Acres)
Everything Must Go! Queen bedroom suite, Living room suite, Dining room table and china cabinet, Additional misc. furniture, Household goods, Tools & Yard tools
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Summerlin Falls Court
Community Yard Sale
901 - first yard sale in community, 1018 - misc kitchen items, plus sized clothes, shoes, holiday stuff, 1034 - new homeowner that has downsized, 1036 - new homeowner that has downsized.
Could be more homeowners participating these are ones we know of for sure!
Pender County
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
103 Gazebo Way, Hampstead (Pecan Grove off Sloop Point Loop Road)
Holiday items, kitchen items, dishes, furniture, clothing, rugs, etc.
Columbus County
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
419 S Franklin Street, Whiteville
Home decor, kitchen items, small appliances, clothing, and miscellaneous items
Planing a yard sale? Click here to send your information now.
Or email yardsales@wect.com . Just make sure to include the date, time, address, and any items you will have for sale.
Having a yard sale today but didn’t send in any information? Click here to add your yard sale details to today’s post on the WECT Facebook page.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.