UNCW basketball downs William Peace

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - UNCW men’s basketball team downed NCAA Division III William Peace, 80-52, in the second and final exhibition on Friday at Trask Coliseum.
Coach C.B. McGrath’s club kicks off the new season at Campbell on Tuesday, Nov. 6, in the 104th meeting between the two schools.
Junior guard Jaylen Fornes of UNCW led all scorers with 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Redshirt junior forward Jeantal Cylla had 14, senior forward Devontae Cacok pumped in 13 and redshirt junior guard Ty Taylor finished with 10 for the Seahawks.
