Sheri Lynch: Radio co-host has risen to overcome challenges, and likes life’s view from there (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

Sheri Lynch has been awarded six Gracie Awards by The Alliance for Women in Media, to recognize exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment. They also acknowledge the individuals who have made inspirational contributions to the industry. She’s written two books (discussed at 25:45 of the podcast) and hopes to one day to a third. Along with the show’s daily podcast, they have an “oddcast” that showcases her biting sense of humor, her family, love of animals or anything else on her mind at the time. Today, 26 years after the beginning of the Bob and Sheri show, she still gets excited pulling into the parking lot to start her day.