One man injured in Wilmington shooting Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating a second shooting that happened in Wilmington Friday.
A spokeperson for the Wilmington Police Department says, police responded to the 1100 block of Campbell St. around 10:40 p.m.
A 25-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot injury, but officials say it was not life-threatening.
It’s unclear if this shooting is related to a Friday afternoon shooting on Josephine Watson Lane.
An investigation is ongoing.
Police ask, if you have information about either shooting, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.