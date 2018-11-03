Lice clinic of America offer free screenings

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Lice clinic of America are offering free screenings November 3-4 and November 10-11.
Lice technicians say a lot of people found lice in their hair after living in shelters for a couple weeks. It’s become an epidemic that Lice clinic of America wants to help take care of. They have an FDA approved machine that sucks out all lice eggs as well as living and dead lice.
Scalp technician, Jen Anderson says 60 percent of cases show no signs of itching and 40 percent of cases that do itch are because of an allergic reaction to the lice saliva.
As for how someone could get lice, there are many different reasons.
“I think a lot of it is being displaced, maybe not having access to good running water but it’s really going to be close contact to other people, it’s going to be sharing hair brushes, blankets, pillows that kind of thing," Anderson says, "We’ve seen a lot of younger people now because they’re doing a lot of head to head selfies, so we’re getting a lot more of that age range too, not just little kids.”
