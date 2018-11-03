Hundreds walk to find a cure for Alzheimer’s

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hundreds gathered at Wrightsville beach for the 3rd annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event. Alzheimer’s an incurable disease that 5.7 million Americans are living with everyday; causing the brain to slowly deteriorate and lose memory.
Alzheimer’s Association hosts over 400 walks every year in hopes to find a cure. At every walk, the organization gave out flowers of different colors symbolizing a reason each person walked.
- Purple: A person who’s lost someone to the disease
- Yellow: A supporter for the disease
- Orange: A caregiver to someone with the disease
- Blue: A person living with the disease
The event started with a ceremony honoring those who have died and who are still fighting for a cure.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s chair, Charlotte Rosenberg walked to honor her several family members who died from the disease.
“Wherever you look you’re going to find somebody that has some sort of impact to this disease and my family alone; my mother had the disease, my aunt had the disease and my father in law," Rosenberg says, "I had the privilege in taking care of my mother and my father in law and we were able to develop memories and it’s all about memories because you lose your memory.”
If you want to donate to the cause go to Alzheimer’s Association.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.