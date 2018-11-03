First Alert Forecast: temperatures fall back tonight along with the clocks

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Saturday! Cool and dry high pressure will provide clear skies tonight and sunshine for your Sunday. Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the chilly 40s but rebound near 70 to close the weekend. A series of fronts will work through the area next week which will bring back the risk for showers and storms, mainly for the early half of the week. Please note the following in your First Alert Forecast: