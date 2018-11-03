First Alert Forecast: temperatures fall back tonight along with the clocks

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Saturday! Cool and dry high pressure will provide clear skies tonight and sunshine for your Sunday. Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the chilly 40s but rebound near 70 to close the weekend. A series of fronts will work through the area next week which will bring back the risk for showers and storms, mainly for the early half of the week. Please note the following in your First Alert Forecast:
- Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to sleep tonight. It’s also a good idea to check or change the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, along with any NOAA weather radios you may have.
- Sunday’s sunrise will be 6:34 a.m. and sunset will be an hour earlier at 5:15 p.m.
- An unsettled pattern returns early next week with additional fronts leading to more showers and possibly storms amid seasonably warm temperatures.
- A warming trend will take place Monday through midweek as highs climb well into the 70s and overnight lows will mainly be in the 60.
- By Thursday. cooler seasonable temperatures return after the passage of a cold front. Expect high temperatures in the 60s and 70s and lows mainly in the 50s, possibly 40s.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.