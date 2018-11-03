First Alert Forecast: cooler, drier weekend in store

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Saturday morning! After a rainy and stormy Friday, conditions should continue to improve during the day, as high pressure builds across the Carolinas. This will mean cooler afternoon temperatures and plenty of sunshine, and low rain chances.
Enjoy Saturday temperatures around 70 degrees by day and mid 40s by night. Clouds and rain chances will begin to build Sunday night with temperatures only dipping to the upper 50s.
Unsettled weather is the theme for much of next week. Highs will be in the low to middle 70s and lows will be in the warm 50s and even 60s. Rain chances should trend a bit lower toward the end of the week.
The Tropical Atlantic is quiet. No tropical storms are expected to form within the next five days. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.
FALL BACK: Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to sleep Saturday night. It’s also a good idea to check or change the batteries in your smoke and Carbon monoxide detectors, along with any NOAA weather radios you may have. Sunrise Sunday is at 6:34 a.m. and sunset will be 5:15 p.m.
Enjoy your weekend!
- Gabe
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.