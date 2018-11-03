Families still in shelters after Hurricane Florence describe daily life: ‘It’s a love-hate relationship’

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hurricane Florence made landfall seven weeks ago, but there are still 84 people in the Cape Fear region living in Red Cross shelters.
WECT spoke with three people currently living in the shelter at Christ the King Church in Wilmington, which currently is housing 46 people total. They described shelter conditions and barriers that have prevented them from finding stable housing.
The shelter at Christ the King Church will close Friday, Nov. 9. But it will not close down for good until all remaining people have been placed into viable housing or a local homeless shelter, said James Jarvis, executive director of the Cape Fear chapter of the American Red Cross.
The shelter provides three meals a day plus snacks from a catering company, free medical care with nurses on staff, and free laundry service twice a week.
A mother and her children search for a new home
Stephanie Parker's family moved to Wilmington about eight months ago, but now their apartment is uninhabitable after flooding from Hurricane Florence.
"I have to be honest, the biggest worry for a mother is the safety of their children," said Parker.
The family heeded a mandatory evacuation and first sought refuge at a shelter in Bladen County. When they returned home, they found two feet of water their apartment and a fallen tree on their minivan.
"I thought this was going to be a horrible experience, I'm not going to lie to you," said Parker. "The nightmares, I just thought, 'Oh my god.'"
But Parker said her family's experience at the Red Cross shelters have been mostly positive.
"These people have made it amazing," said Parker. "All these children, they love and they respect these people (who volunteer at the shelter). And they made it so these kids aren't tainted by all that everything they lost. And that's the beautiful part of that experience."
Now the family is searching for a safe place to live using resources available at the shelter, including organizations like Hope 4 NC, Back@Home, FEMA, and HUD.
“The biggest deal for us so far is finding housing. That’s just it,” said Parker. “We have the resources, we have the rental assistance. It’s just landlords wanting to lift their restrictions and help our families.”
A family struggles to adjust, remains grateful for shelter's help
Misty Smith's family has lived in Wilmington for ten years, but now she and her partner, step-son and two daughters are searching for a new place to live with time ticking until the shelter closes.
"It's nerve-wracking and scary," said Smith. "You don't know what's coming next, and you don't know from day-to-day where you're going to be, or if there's going to be enough to go around for everybody."
Smith describes the daily grind in the shelter, where a single large room holds everyone's cots and there is rarely a quiet moment.
"You're up at about 5 or 5:30 to get (kids) ready for school, school buses start getting here around 6, 6:15," said Smith. "Then you're 7 o'clock lights on, up and going, breakfast, and you're meeting with case workers, and you are making phone calls trying to reach out to landlords and rental agencies trying to find housing."
The shelter's official "lights out" is at 10 p.m., but Smith said the noise and activity does not rest.
"There's some people that work night shifts, some people that get up at 4 a.m. to go to work, some people that get in at 2 a.m." said Smith. "There's never a moment when somebody's not moving, because there's so many different people and personalities. Some people can't sleep. Some people snore really loud."
Smith remains for everybody with the Red Cross who staffs the shelter, because they are all volunteers from across the country. She doesn't know where she would be without them.
“The people that have given their time and volunteered to come and help, they get up every morning at 4:30, 5 o’clock to be here and help us with out kids, and our food, and our resources,” said Smith. “They spend as much time on the phone making phone calls and reaching out to the community as we do, and we appreciate all of it.”
While Smith and her family still haven’t found a permanent place to live, they are searching every day.
“The biggest roadblock we’re running into is restrictions that landlords and rental agencies like that have set up,” said Smith. “If your credit is not 600, 700, if you have any prior evictions, if you have anything holding you back, income levels aren’t high enough, you’re not finding house.”
Struggling to sleep and coping with the death of her dog
Cindy Gillespie evacuated to a shelter after her family pleaded her to go, but she did not want to leave without her beloved pet.
"A lot of my family members just begging me, "Go to the shelter, go to the shelter,'" said Gillespie. "I had a dog, and I didn't want to be without my dog."
Sadly, Gillespie said her dog has since died. She was able to cope with the support of friends she made in the shelters.
"Things started getting serious about, where are you going to go? What are you going to do? How are you going to fix your car? And a lot of things that were really nerve wracking. A lot of people helped me," said Gillespie.
Her biggest struggle was adjusting to sleeping in a gymnasium on a cot with dozens of others around her.
"The worst thing I hated, or had a hard time getting used to, well, you're in a big room, a big gym, and it's the bedroom," said Gillespie. "With the security guards walking around, all day all night. You always got somebody looking at you so, that was kind of nerve-wracking."
Gillespie still has no idea where she will live once the shelter shuts down.
“I don’t know. I’m just looking at, they’ve given me some information, and I’m trying to make some phone calls, and it is very consuming and it’s hard, so I try to take a break and then go to it again, and that’s all I know to do," said Gillespie.
