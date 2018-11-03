Car hits Walmart Supercenter in Porters Neck

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A car hit the Walmart Supercenter in Porter Neck on Saturday afternoon.
A 911 call was placed to New Hanover County Dispatch at 4:26 p.m.
The Walmart Supercenter is located at 8035 Market St. in Wilmington.
WECT has reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for details, and we are waiting to hear back.
Information about injuries or the cause of the crash are unknown at this point.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.