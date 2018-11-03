Candelight vigil planned at UNCW to honor victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - UNC Wilmington Hillel is holding a candlight vigil to honor the 11 victims killed on Oct. 27 by a gunman in a Pittsburgh synagogue.
The vigil will take place Monday, November 5 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the UNCW Amphitheater, located at 601 South College Road, Wilmington, NC.
“We would love for you to come out and show solidarity as a Jewish community and as Jewish students who are proud of their religion,” reads a UNCW Hillel Facebook post. “We will have campus police on site and every safety precaution will be taken. We hope to see you there!”
T-shirts will be sold to raise money for the synaogue, according to the Facebook post.
Organizers say everyone is welcome to attend to show solidarity and help combat antisemitism.
