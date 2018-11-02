WPD providing extra security at screening of ‘Who Will Write Our History?’

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Last week's shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 people dead has lead to increased security for the screening of a movie in Wilmington this weekend.
Who Will Write Our History? makes its North Carolina debut on Sunday at Thalian Hall and the Wilmington Police Department is providing extra security for the event.
UNCW Jewish studies professor Jerrod Tanny joined Jon Evans on WECT News Now Friday to discuss the movie, which tells the story of the Oyneg Shabes, a group of underground Jewish resisters who chronicled life in the Warsaw ghetto in 1940 before it was destroyed by German Nazis.
Tanny will moderate a panel discussion after the film.
Rabbis, Jewish community leaders and Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo are expected to attend the screening.
Click here for information.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.