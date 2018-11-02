Wilmington Police Department looks to purchase ‘cold case’ forensic tool

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has requested city council appropriate nearly $40,000 for the purchase of a forensic DNA collection device lauded for its ability to help solve cold cases.
The M-Vac, a wet-vacuum based device, creates a “mini-hurricane” that loosens present DNA material, which is then concentrated onto a filter that is subjected to DNA analysis, according to documents prepared for council members. It reportedly can pull up to 200 times more DNA than a swab from porous or rough surfaces.
The police department previously spent $2,600 for another agency to use its M-Vac to test clothing and other items related to the unsolved murder of Allison Foy, whose skeletal remains were found alongside another woman’s in a wooded area off Carolina Beach Road in 2008. Foy’s sister, Lisa Valentino, pushed for the M-Vac’s use after researching the device’s success in other previously-unsolved cases.
The police department declined to release the results of that testing, citing the ongoing investigation. No one has ever been charged in the murder of Foy or the other woman, Angela Rothen.
Wilmington City Council will consider appropriating $38,711 of NC Drug Tax Revenue to the Special Purpose Fund for the device’s purchase during its meeting on Tuesday.
“The Wilmington Police Department feels the M-Vac system would be an asset to the department in helping solve cold cases as well as current crime through DNA identification, as it could help streamline the analysis process and allow for quicker identification of suspects,” City Manager Sterling Cheatham wrote in a document included in the agenda packet for Tuesday’s meeting.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.