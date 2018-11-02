Wilmington man arrested, charged with a dozen child sex crimes

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A man was arrested Friday by Wilmington police on charges of sex crimes against children.
According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, Peter Roosevelt Flanagan, 35, of Wilmington, is facing a dozen charges, including multiple counts of statutory rape of a child and indecent liberties with a minor. WPD and the US Marshals Task Force located Flanagan in Onslow County and arrested him Friday afternoon.
He is being held in the New Hanover County Jail on a $5 million bond.
Anyone with additional information on the case should call WPD at 910-341-0166 or use Text-A-Tip.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.