Whitestocking Road residents in Burgaw look for help from county officials

BURGAW, NC (WECT) - After almost two months after Hurricane Florence, people on Whitestocking Road in Burgaw are still struggling to get back to their normal lives.
The area suffered about 15 feet of flooding.
All homes were lost or destroyed and they still do not have power or water.
Residents in the area have received donations and help from volunteers around the state and country but they’re frustrated by the lack of help they say they’ve received from county officials.
Those residents are now living with family or friends but some are almost 40 miles from their home on Whitestocking Road and are having to commute that far every day to work on their houses.
They say what they need right now is temporary housing.
“If we could get housing on our property, we wouldn’t have to run every day back and forth, 70 to 75 miles a day,” Catrelia Brown, a Whitestocking Road resident said. “It costs. It costs to do that. So that’s the most important thing. We’ve had a lot of people to give, to donate. But what we need now, is housing.”
Brown said Whitestocking Road residents have asked Pender County officials why they will not provide temporary housing and said the county’s response was that they are not able to do that due to the fact that the area is a high-risk zone for flooding.
“FEMA calls us and tells us ‘Well, we’re not going to be able to bring them in because the county says it’s a flood area’,” Brown said.
Brown and other residents on Whitestocking Road say they still feel the county needs to provide other solutions. They plan to attend an open meeting with county officials in Burgaw to express their concerns Friday at 7 p.m.
