UNCW men’s soccer players take home top CAA honors

RICHMOND, VA (WECT) - The Colonial Athletic Association named UNCW junior forward Phillip Goodrum the league player of the year.
Goodrum headlines a school-record nine Seahawks who were recognized as All-CAA performers.
The junior from Charlotte led the league with 12 goals and 28 points.
First Team All-CAA
Name School Pos. Cl. Hometown
Phillip Goodrum UNCW F Jr. Charlotte, N.C.
Emil Elveroth UNCW F So. Halmstad, Sweden
Ryder Bell William & Mary F Sr. Moreland Hills, Ohio
Antonio Bustamante William & Mary MF Sr. Springfield, Va.
Yannick Franz James Madison MF Gr. Aschaffenburg, Germany
Joel Bylander UNCW MF Sr. Stockholm, Sweden
Mathias Ebbesen Drexel MF Sr. Oslo, Norway
Sean Nealis Hofstra D Sr. Massapequa, N.Y.
Mark Lindstrom UNCW D Jr. Gavle, Gastrikland, Sweden
Timo Hummrich Delaware D Fr. Berlin, Germany
Luke Matthews Elon D Jr. Swindon, England
TJ Bush James Madison GK r-So. Herndon, Va.
Second Team
Name School Pos. Cl. Hometown
Harry Swartz Northeastern F r-Sr. Needham, Mass.
Inigo Bronte Elon F r-Jr. Pamplona, Spain
Fernando Casero James Madison MF Jr. Zaragoza, Spain
Manuel Ferriol James Madison MF Jr. Valencia, Spain
Fede Prieto Delaware MF Jr. Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain
Marcel Berry William & Mary D Sr. Charlottesville, Va.
Martin Nygaard Northeastern D Sr. Lunner, Norway
Thomas Shores James Madison D Sr. Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Wilhelm Nilsson UNCW D Jr. Stockholm, Sweden
John Schroeder Delaware D Sr. Houston, Texas
Ryan Cretens UNCW GK r-Sr. Zebulon, N.C.
Third Team
Name School Pos. Cl. Hometown
Aaron Ward-Baptiste James Madison F Sr. Wiltshire, England
Luke Brown Hofstra F Jr. Cambridgeshire, England
Matthew Vowinkel Hofstra F So. New Hyde Park, N.Y.
Tucker Heffron Charleston MF Jr. Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
Robert Gillin Delaware MF Sr. Marlton, N.J.
David Lozano UNCW MF Sr. Gastonia, N.C.
Jack Willbye Elon MF Sr. Cambridge, England
Sam Golan William & Mary D So. Great Falls, Va.
Thomas Judge James Madison D So. Freehold, N.J.
Brandon Clegg James Madison D Jr. Manassas, Va.
Moustapha Samb Northeastern D Sr. Dakar, Senegal
Alex Ashton Hofstra GK Sr. Telford, England
All-Rookie Team
Name School Pos. Cl. Hometown
Ryan Massoud Northeastern F Fr. Arnprior, Ontario, Canada
Cesar Cruz UNCW F Fr. Wilmington, N.C.
Chris Donovan Drexel F Fr. Paoli, Pa.
Luca Tausch Hofstra MF Fr. Freiburg, Germany
John Eberle William & Mary MF Fr. Dumfires, Va.
Timo Hummrich Delaware D Fr. Berlin, Germany
Melker Anshelm James Madison D Fr. Stockholm, Sweden
James Bradley William & Mary D Fr. McLean, Va.
Drew Rabil UNCW D r-Fr. Raleigh, N.C.
Peter Dearle Charleston D Fr. Nottingham, England
Jacob Göker Hofstra D Fr. Hürth, Germany
Stephen Kopsachilis Drexel GK r-Fr. East Northport, N.Y.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.