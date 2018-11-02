UNCW men’s soccer players take home top CAA honors

By John Smist | November 2, 2018 at 3:40 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 3:40 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WECT) - The Colonial Athletic Association named UNCW junior forward Phillip Goodrum the league player of the year.

Goodrum headlines a school-record nine Seahawks who were recognized as All-CAA performers.

The junior from Charlotte led the league with 12 goals and 28 points.

First Team All-CAA

Name School Pos. Cl. Hometown

Phillip Goodrum UNCW F Jr. Charlotte, N.C.

Emil Elveroth UNCW F So. Halmstad, Sweden

Ryder Bell William & Mary F Sr. Moreland Hills, Ohio

Antonio Bustamante William & Mary MF Sr. Springfield, Va.

Yannick Franz James Madison MF Gr. Aschaffenburg, Germany

Joel Bylander UNCW MF Sr. Stockholm, Sweden

Mathias Ebbesen Drexel MF Sr. Oslo, Norway

Sean Nealis Hofstra D Sr. Massapequa, N.Y.

Mark Lindstrom UNCW D Jr. Gavle, Gastrikland, Sweden

Timo Hummrich Delaware D Fr. Berlin, Germany

Luke Matthews Elon D Jr. Swindon, England

TJ Bush James Madison GK r-So. Herndon, Va.

Second Team

Name School Pos. Cl. Hometown

Harry Swartz Northeastern F r-Sr. Needham, Mass.

Inigo Bronte Elon F r-Jr. Pamplona, Spain

Fernando Casero James Madison MF Jr. Zaragoza, Spain

Manuel Ferriol James Madison MF Jr. Valencia, Spain

Fede Prieto Delaware MF Jr. Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain

Marcel Berry William & Mary D Sr. Charlottesville, Va.

Martin Nygaard Northeastern D Sr. Lunner, Norway

Thomas Shores James Madison D Sr. Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Wilhelm Nilsson UNCW D Jr. Stockholm, Sweden

John Schroeder Delaware D Sr. Houston, Texas

Ryan Cretens UNCW GK r-Sr. Zebulon, N.C.

Third Team

Name School Pos. Cl. Hometown

Aaron Ward-Baptiste James Madison F Sr. Wiltshire, England

Luke Brown Hofstra F Jr. Cambridgeshire, England

Matthew Vowinkel Hofstra F So. New Hyde Park, N.Y.

Tucker Heffron Charleston MF Jr. Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

Robert Gillin Delaware MF Sr. Marlton, N.J.

David Lozano UNCW MF Sr. Gastonia, N.C.

Jack Willbye Elon MF Sr. Cambridge, England

Sam Golan William & Mary D So. Great Falls, Va.

Thomas Judge James Madison D So. Freehold, N.J.

Brandon Clegg James Madison D Jr. Manassas, Va.

Moustapha Samb Northeastern D Sr. Dakar, Senegal

Alex Ashton Hofstra GK Sr. Telford, England

All-Rookie Team

Name School Pos. Cl. Hometown

Ryan Massoud Northeastern F Fr. Arnprior, Ontario, Canada

Cesar Cruz UNCW F Fr. Wilmington, N.C.

Chris Donovan Drexel F Fr. Paoli, Pa.

Luca Tausch Hofstra MF Fr. Freiburg, Germany

John Eberle William & Mary MF Fr. Dumfires, Va.

Timo Hummrich Delaware D Fr. Berlin, Germany

Melker Anshelm James Madison D Fr. Stockholm, Sweden

James Bradley William & Mary D Fr. McLean, Va.

Drew Rabil UNCW D r-Fr. Raleigh, N.C.

Peter Dearle Charleston D Fr. Nottingham, England

Jacob Göker Hofstra D Fr. Hürth, Germany

Stephen Kopsachilis Drexel GK r-Fr. East Northport, N.Y.

