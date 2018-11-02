‘There was already a problem brewing’: Pender Co. in desperate need of affordable housing after Florence

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Eight apartments destroyed by Hurricane Florence may sound like a small number, but it’s a big deal to some Pender County residents.
That’s because the affordable housing market in the county was already in crisis.
“It can take months just to even get those eight units online," said Pender County Housing Director Judy Herring. “People don’t understand just how important eight units can be. That deficiency in a rural area is unimaginable.”
The properties lost at Country Court Apartments off Hwy. 421 amount to a $600,000 loss with $90,000 in repairs to rebuild.
“I had nothing," said 26-year-old Roleyca White, one of 24 residents displaced at Country Court. “It was like the storm came and it took everything away that I worked so hard for.”
After bouncing from home to home for more than a year, White finally had a place she and her two kids could call their own until the storm hit.
“Going through something like that, it puts you in a bad mental state," White said as tears filled her eyes. “It’s traumatizing.”
After only a month at the affordable housing complex, she and her kids had to be rescued from Florence’s floodwaters filling her apartment.
Herring said there was trouble with affordable housing in the county when Hurricane Matthew his in 2016.
“Then Florence just increased the crisis,” Herring said.
More than 300 people are on a waiting list for housing in Pender County and White will likely have to add her name to it.
There are only two county-owned affordable housing complexes — Country Place and Seven Oaks — and only 217 vouchers to hand out in a county with a population of more than 50,000.
“I write down numbers. I go to houses, knock on doors looking for landlords' numbers," White said. "Everyone has lost everything and there is nothing open.”
According to Herring, many landlords in Pender County lost their own properties. Some are living in their rental units, which compounds the deficiency.
“I was working my butt off over a year to get that place," White said. "I just had it and then a month later, it’s all gone.”
White says she will persevere, working long hours and staying with relatives as she continues searching for a place her family can call home.
“They are my driving force," White said of her children. "I have to be positive for them or I will be a failure.”
Country Court Apartments residents have received vouchers from the county. Herring is asking landlords to contact her if they would consider working with families who need assistance. She can be reached at 910-259-1208.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.