‘Swamp Thing’ casting call: police officers & firefighters

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Cameras will start rolling this month on the new streaming series, Swamp Thing.
According to the Southern Casting Call, filming on the show begins Tuesday, November 13.
The show is casting police officer-types for recurring roles on the series.
The show also needs firefighters, according to Project Casting.
Earlier this year, we learned the production selected Wilmington as its filming location, providing a much-needed spark to the film industry here. The HULU pilot, Reprisal, recently wrapped production.
Swamp Thing follows the story of CDC researcher Abby Arcane, who while investigating a deadly swamp-borne virus, bonds with scientist Alec Holland. Holland is tragically taken from her but Abby then discovers the potential love of her life may not be dead after all.
Swamp Thing will be available exclusively on DC Entertainment’s new subscription video service, DC Universe.
James Wan, who directed The Conjuring, which was filmed in Wilmington in 2012, is the executive producer on the project.
According to Deadline, Virginia Madsen was recently cast in the show. She will star alongside Crystal Reed, who was cast as Abby.
Filming is expected to last until May.
