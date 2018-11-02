Silver Alert issued for missing Wilmington man

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wilmington man.
According to the alert, Marshall Earlie Hackett IV, 29, was last seen at the Walgreens located at 2130 S. 17th St. in Wilmington.
Hackett is 5′7 and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan sweat jacket, a red shirt, gray sweatpants, a black skull cap and white tennis shoes.
According to the alert, Hackett is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3600.