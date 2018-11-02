River Road still piled with miles of debris

NEW HANOVER CO, NC (WECT) - New Hanover County debris collection trucks have made their first pass collecting Hurricane Florence debris along River Road, but the roadsides aren’t clear because additional debris keeps piling up.
The county says residents should separate piles of vegetation, such as trees branches, from construction debris like couches or mattresses.
River Road resident Billy Gorento says it may be an inconvenience to have a lot of debris on the sides of the road, but at least the county is picking it up.
“It’s really great that we have somebody that will pick up the debris instead of grumbling about it being here," Gorento said. "We are lucky to have somebody to pick it up.”
The county says 43 trucks are out every day collecting debris. First passes are still being made and the county hopes to start making second passes soon.
To keep track of the debris collection progress, check out the New Hanover County website.
