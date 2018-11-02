Police searching for suspect who allegedly stole $20K from Whiteville businesses

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Whiteville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in several burglaries that occurred early Friday morning.
According a news release from the Whiteville Police Department, the suspect removed an electric meter to cut off power to several businesses, and then he broke into them.
The News Reporter reports the suspect took $23,400 in cash from a restaurant, stole smaller amounts of money from other businesses and damaged property.
Anyone with information should call Detective Scott Moody at 910-642-5111.
