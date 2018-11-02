Pender Co. residents ready for answers: ‘We feel forgotten’

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - It’s a tough drive along Route 53 in Pender County.
A trip behind the wheel defines the term “distracted driving.” It difficult to keep your eyes on the road, just looking at the destruction that goes on for miles in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
“Oh, we feel forgotten,” said Debi Creece. “We’re almost two months out, and it still breaks your heart.”
Residents in Burgaw and the more rural parts of Pender County are hurting. Many people have been left homeless because of monster storm.
In an effort to get some answers and connect people with relief supplies, there is an open meeting Friday at 7 p.m. at Gateway Community Church at 416 West Bridgers St. in Burgaw.
“It’s open to anyone in the county and we hope to get some answers,” said Creece. “It’s going to be a long road back and we want to make sure residents have the information and access to resources to help in anyway possible.”
