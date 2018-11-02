Pender Co. ensures electrical service in FEMA trailers meets code

BURGAW, NC (WECT) - After some people in Pender County were delayed getting into FEMA trailers, county officials said in a news release Friday the trailers comply with state code.
In Friday’s release, the county said it has been in communication with FEMA to address the issue.
“We have spoken with FEMA and they are going to instruct their contractors to comply with the state code by installing electrical lines in conduit 18 inches underground,” said Randell Woodruff, Pender County manager. “If conduit is not used, the electrical line must be buried 24 inches.”
Pender County Attorney Trey Thurman said counties do not have the authority to waive state code and Woodruff added that Pender’s inspection department adhered to that code.
“We simply can’t permit unsafe conditions for our families who were severely impacted by Hurricane Florence,” Woodruff said. “Safety is our utmost concern.”
Permitting fees for use of the FEMA trailers has been waived for Pender residents affected by Florence.
