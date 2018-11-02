Pair charged for connection to trafficking heroin

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Agents with the Wilmington Police Department's Special Investigations Division arrested two people for their connection to trafficking heroin in the area.
According to police, Angela Marie Johnson was wanted for trafficking heroin earlier in the year, while Glen Arthur Lee was wanted for felony accessory after the fact for harboring Johnson.
Police found 159 dosage units of heroin, a small marijuana growing operation and small quantities of meth and other drugs when they executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon.
Johnson and Lee both face various drug-related charges.
