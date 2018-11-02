One person injured in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Officials with the Wilmington Police Department are investigating a shooting Friday evening that left one man injured.
According to Jennifer Dandron, spokesperson for the WPD, police received a 911 call around 4:45 p.m. about possible gunshots on Josephine Watson Lane in the Jervay community off Dawson Street.
Dandron said a man was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
