NEWS NOW: With a (slightly) longer weekend as we fall back, how much of it will be rainy

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - We get a slightly longer weekend (thank you, daylight savings time). But how much of it will include rainy weather?
WECT’s Gannon Medwick will let you know when he joins Jon Evans for News Now at 11 a.m.
Watch News Now at the top of this story or by clicking here.
We’ll also hear from WECT’s Bill Murray in Pender County, where FEMA officials will be meeting with residents.
Jon also will be discussing the one-stop voting locations in the area.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.