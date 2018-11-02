NEWS NOW: The history behind ‘Who Will Write Our History?’

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - On News Now at 4:30 p.m., WECT’s Jon Evans will interview UNCW Jewish studies professor Jerrod Tanny about Who Will Write Our History?, a movie making its North Carolina premier Sunday at Thalian Hall in Wilmington.
Who Will Write Our History? tells the story of the Oyneg Shabes, a group of underground Jewish resisters who chronicled life in the Warsaw ghetto in 1940 before it was destroyed by German Nazis. Tanny will moderate a panel discussion after the film.
Jon will also talk to UNCW Diversity Specialist Kimberly McLaughlin-Smith, who is going to visit Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in hopes of improving diversity and racial issues at the school. Students wore blackface this year at Cal Poly, which has the smallest proportion of black students among all public California universities.
