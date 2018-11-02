Michael Lee blames media, ‘dirty politics’ in response to ethics complaint

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Just a few hundred feet from where people were casting their early votes in the midterm elections, tempers flared as one candidate addressed allegations of unethical behavior.
State Senator Michael Lee (R-New Hanover) held a press conference Friday to address a formal ethics complaint filed against him by two Wilmington residents.
William Shell and Terry Reilly filed a complaint form with the State Ethics Commission, claiming Lee “has used his public office for private gain to an extreme level.”
The basis of the complaint is focused on Lee’s work as an attorney representing developers, specifically at Wilmington City Council, Wilmington Planning Commission and New Hanover County Commission meetings.
The complaint cites several development projects, including The Avenue, The Landing at Lewis Creek, and other rezoning and land use cases in recent years.
Members of the General Assembly are allowed to have employment outside their offices, including acting as attorneys to private clients, which the complaint acknowledges.
What the complaint argues is unethical is the fact Lee represented clients in front of local government boards, which they say are dependent upon the General Assembly for funds, and therefore members of those boards “could not afford to cross a local senator.”
At the press conference Monday, Lee “unequivocally” denied the allegations, saying his law practice was not in violation of state ethics laws.
He did not go into detail, but instead blamed the press for reporting on the complaint, and saying the issue is “dirty politics” and a ploy by his opponents in the final days before the election.
“Look, this is a complaint that comes a week before a crucial election," Lee said. "It’s despicable. It’s nothing but a stunt. It has everything to do with the election and nothing to do with my practice of law.”
Lee went on to imply that his opponent is responsible for the complaint.
Harper Peterson, who is running against Lee, released a statement in response to Lee’s insinuations:
“For months now I’ve been aware that there are many citizens in New Hanover County concerned about Senator Lee’s business dealings with developers. Our campaign was just made aware of this complaint in the past few days. I think it is important to note that the complaint is made by a former New Hanover County GOP Chair and an independent voter. I trust voters to decide what to make of this complaint and I trust our State Ethics Board to get to the bottom of this.”
