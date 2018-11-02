Meet the candidates running for school board in New Hanover Co.

Judy Justice (D) is a career educator, having worked for 8 years as a social studies teacher at Laney High School before going on to work as a principal and central office administrator in other parts of the state. A Democrat, she says she is dismayed by cronyism, nepotism, and a lack of transparency and accountability in the New Hanover County Schools system. She would like to see more economic integration in our schools, and thinks 3 of the incumbents running for re-election have served for too long on the school board. Justice also believes there are too many charter schools in North Carolina, and they have expanded at the expense of traditional charter schools.