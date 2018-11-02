Man charged with multiple break-ins sentenced to at least 5 years in prison

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A habitual breaking and entering offender from South Carolina was sentenced to at least five years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges in Wilmington on Monday.
Darrell Quasim Hicks, 27, received a sentence of 5-9 years in prison for committing a series of break-ins and burglaries in Wilmington in May. At the time of those crimes, Hicks was on probation for two break-ins and an attempted burglary in Brunswick County in 2015. He also has prior burglary, larceny and drug convictions in South Carolina.
According to a news release, Hicks broke into a home on Forest Hills Drive in Wilmington and stole items on May 4.
A couple of hours after that break-in, Hicks was caught attempting to break and enter a Gores Row home. The Wilmington Police Department responded to that break-in and took Hicks, who was in possession of property stolen from the Forest Hills Drive residence, into custody.
In addition to the prison sentence, Hicks was ordered to pay restitution to the victims and have no contact with them.
