Man charged with attempted murder in Boiling Spring Lakes stabbing

William Leon Holmes Jr. (Source: Brunswick Co. Detention Center)
By Jim Gentry | November 2, 2018 at 9:29 AM EST - Updated November 2 at 9:49 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A man has been charged in the August stabbing of a woman in Boiling Spring Lakes.

Leon Holmes Jr. has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault inflicting serious injury in connection to an incident that took place Aug. 8.

Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Crabapple Road just before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 8. A female victim who had been stabbed was located at the scene and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Officers from Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department, Oak Island Police Department and the U. S. Marshall’s Service took Holmes into custody at a Boiling Spring Lakes residence Thursday.

He is being held under a $1 million bond.

