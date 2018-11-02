Man charged with attempted murder in Boiling Spring Lakes stabbing

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A man has been charged in the August stabbing of a woman in Boiling Spring Lakes.
Leon Holmes Jr. has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault inflicting serious injury in connection to an incident that took place Aug. 8.
Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Crabapple Road just before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 8. A female victim who had been stabbed was located at the scene and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
Officers from Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department, Oak Island Police Department and the U. S. Marshall’s Service took Holmes into custody at a Boiling Spring Lakes residence Thursday.
He is being held under a $1 million bond.