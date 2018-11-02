Leland woman snags $200,000 scratch-off prize

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - A lifelong Carolina Panthers fan scored big after winning $200,000 playing a N.C. Education Lottery scratch-off game named for the team.
Cathie Ramsey of Leland bought the winning Carolina Panthers ticket Friday morning when she stopped at the Buy N' Go on Ploof Road in Leland.
“I’m a lifelong Panthers fan,” Ramsey said. “So when I saw the scratch-off ticket I knew that was the one I wanted.”
She started scratching the ticket as she walked to her car.
“When I saw the numbers I stopped and just stood there,” Ramsey said. “I immediately turned around and went back in. I asked the clerk, ‘Is this what I think it is?’”
It was, and she drove straight to lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $141,003.
“I’m so excited,” Ramsey said. “This makes up for the Panthers not going to the Super Bowl. They finally came through for me.”
She plans to use some of the money to pay off all her bills.
“I can’t even fathom it,” Ramsey said. “It’s a great feeling and a huge relief.”
The $5 ticket launched in August with five top prizes of $200,000. Since Ramsey claimed the last top prize, the lottery will take steps to end the game.
