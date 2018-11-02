Hundreds attend She Rocks luncheon that benefits ovarian cancer research

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Beth Quinn was very clear about what she wanted after she died. One request was for her family and friends to continue the She Rocks luncheon she founded five years ago to benefit ovarian cancer research.
Thursday, she got her wish.
Over 600 people, many dressed in teal, attended the annual luncheon at the Wilmington Convention Center.
Quinn died from ovarian cancer in January, but she made it her mission to help the next woman getting the diagnosis.
About 21,000 women in the U.S. get diagnosed with ovarian cancer every year, and about 14,000 die from the disease.
Funds raised from Thursday’s luncheon will go to the Zimmer Cancer Center at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill where it will be used for research
