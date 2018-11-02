Go fly a kite this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A festival will have you looking up this weekend.
The Cape Fear Kite Festival is this weekend at the state recreation area at Fort Fisher.
Michael Agner organizes the annual event.
“I got into flying kites as a hobby," he said. “Because I owned all these kites, I got invited to travel all over the world with them and I would go to these venues and I would think gosh the venues we have back in Wilmington and a Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach are just as good as these and I decided to organize one.”
Agner said there will be food trucks at this year’s festival.
“This is fun for kids and adults,” he said. “It’s a family affair. The kites have that wow factor. They look up and they just stop and stare because they’ve never seen anything like this before.”
